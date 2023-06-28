Stoltenberg plans talks in bid to convince Turkey to let Sweden join Nato

Jens Stoltenberg

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said he has called a meeting of senior officials from Turkey, Sweden and Finland on July 6 to try to overcome Turkish objections to Sweden joining the military organisation.

The meeting is a last-ditch effort by Mr Stoltenberg to have the Nordic country standing among Nato’s ranks as a member at a major summit next month.

It would be a highly symbolic moment and another indication of how Russia’s war in Ukraine is driving countries to join the western alliance.

“The time is now to welcome Sweden as a full member of Nato,” Mr Stoltenberg told reporters as he announced the date for the meeting.

Foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and security advisers from Turkey, Sweden and Finland, which joined Nato in April, will be taking part in the talks in Brussels.

Nato requires the unanimous approval of all members to expand.

Turkey accuses Sweden of being too lenient on groups that Ankara says pose a security threat, including militant Kurdish groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt.

Fearing they might be targeted by Moscow after Russia invaded Ukraine last year, Sweden and Finland abandoned their traditional positions of military non-alignment to seek protection under Nato’s security umbrella.