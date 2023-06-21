Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes and cars to avenge deadly shooting

A fire in the West Bank

Hundreds of Israeli settlers have stormed into a Palestinian town in the occupied West Bank, setting fire to dozens of cars and homes to avenge the deaths of four Israelis killed by Palestinian gunmen the previous day, residents said.

The settler attack came as the Israeli military deployed additional forces across the occupied West Bank, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans to build 1,000 new settler homes in response to the deadly shooting.

The moves threatened to further raise tensions after day days of deadly fighting in the West Bank.

25 isn’t just a number. Since the beginning of 2023, 25 people have been killed by Palestinian terrorists. 25 friends, siblings, partners and parents. Every single one of them remains in our memories ? — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 20, 2023

Residents in Turmus Ayya said some 400 settlers marched down the town’s main road, setting fire to cars, homes and trees.

Mayor Lafi Adeeb said some 30 houses and 60 cars were partly or totally burned.

He said: “The attacks intensified in the past hour even after the army came.”

At least eight Palestinians were hurt during the ensuing clashes, which the army tried to disperse by firing rubber bullets and tear gas.

Cars and homes were torched by settlers in the West Bank (AP)

By the mid-afternoon, he said the situation was calming down.

Tuesday’s shooting in the settlement of Eli came a day after seven Palestinians were killed in a day-long battle against Israeli troops in the militant stronghold of Jenin.

The worsening violence has created a test for Israel’s government and prompted calls for a widespread military operation in the West Bank.

As Israel deployed more forces to the area, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had approved plans to build 1,000 new homes in Eli.

התשובה שלנו לטרור היא להכות בו בעוצמה ולבנות את ארצנו ?? pic.twitter.com/wcM4Y2ceOD — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 21, 2023

“Our answer to terror is to strike it hard and to build our country,” Mr Netanyahu said.

The international community opposes settlements on occupied lands sought by the Palestinians for a future independent state. Mr Netanyahu’s far-right government is dominated by settler leaders and supporters.

Israeli media identified the four killed in the shooting as Harel Masood, 21, Ofer Fayerman, 64, and Elisha Anteman, 18, Nahman-Shmuel Mordoff, 17. An Israeli civilian killed one assailant at the scene, while Israeli troops chased and killed the second shooter after he fled.

The army said it was beefing up its troop presence in the West Bank. On Wednesday morning, it said troops arrested three suspects in the Palestinian village of Urif in connection to the attack and mapped out the homes of the two gunmen ahead of their likely demolition.

Israeli border police patrol a main road next to the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya (AP)

Israel demolishes the homes of Palestinian attackers as part of a policy it says aims to deter others, but critics say the tactic amounts to collective punishment.

Hamas did not officially claim responsibility for the attack, although it identified the two gunmen — Mohannad Faleh, 26, who was killed by a civilian at the scene and Khaled Sabah, 24, who was killed by the army as he fled — as its members.