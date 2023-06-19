UN members adopt first treaty to protect marine life in the high seas

The finalization of the new #BBNJ agreement is no small feat.

Together, you have laid the foundation for a better stewardship of our oceans, ensuring their survival for generations to come.

We have a new tool.

Let’s carry this momentum forward.https://t.co/48i8XFDoBP pic.twitter.com/oWEibpxt6g

— UN GA President (@UN_PGA) June 19, 2023