Search under way as submersible that takes people to see Titanic goes missing

A rescue operation is under way deep in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean in search of a submarine that carries people to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, said the vessel was reported overdue on Sunday evening about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland.

Lieutenant Commander Len Hickey said a Canadian Coast Guard vessel and military aircraft were assisting the search effort, led by the US Coast Guard in Boston.

OceanGate Expeditions confirmed the search for its five-person submersible and said its focus is on those aboard the vessel and their families.

(Alamy/PA)

“We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible,” the company said in a statement.

“We are working toward the safe return of the crew members.”

In 2021, OceanGate Expeditions began what it expected to become an annual voyage to chronicle the deterioration of the ocean liner that struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew.

Since the wreckage was discovered in 1985, it has been slowly succumbing to metal-eating bacteria, and some have predicted it could vanish in decades as holes grow in the hull and sections disintegrate.

In describing its first expedition, OceanGate said that in addition to archaeologists and marine biologists, the expeditions would also include roughly 40 paying tourists who would take turns operating sonar equipment and performing other tasks in the five-person submersible.