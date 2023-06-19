Five killed after truck collides with bus in northern Japan

World NewsPublished:

The bus was carrying 15 passengers, according to reports.

Japanese accident
Japanese accident

Five people have died and 12 others taken to hospital after a truck collided with a bus in Hokkaido in northern Japan, according to local media reports.

Police said the truck might have strayed into oncoming traffic, Kyodo news agency reported.

The bus was carrying 15 passengers at the time of the accident, which occurred on Sunday.

Japan Road Accident
Several people were killed and 12 others taken to hospital (Kyodo News via AP)

The drivers of both vehicles died in the crash, Kyodo said.

Video from broadcaster NTV showed the mangled wreckage of the two vehicles stuck on the road in the aftermath of the crash.

The bus was travelling from Sapporo to Hakodate, while the truck was carrying pigs from Hakodate to Yakumo, Kyodo said.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News