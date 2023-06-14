Three killed, 13 injured in Russian missile strike on Ukrainian city of Odesa

A storehouse building in Odesa hit by a Russian missile

Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa overnight, killing at least three people and injuring more than a dozen others in a strike that damaged homes, a warehouse, shops and cafes, the regional state administration said.

The attack, launched from the Black Sea, involved four sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, three of which were intercepted by air defences, the regional administration said on Facebook.

Three employees of a food warehouse were killed and seven others injured, and rescuers were searching for possible survivors under the rubble, it said.

A further six people – guards and residents of a neighbouring house – were injured.

Emergency workers extinguish a fire after a Russian rocket hit in a storehouse building in Odesa, Ukraine (Ukrainian Emergency Situation Press Office/AP)

Andriy Kovalov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s General Staff, said Russian forces have increased missile and aerial strikes on Ukraine.

It comes as Kyiv moves forward with the early stages of a counter-offensive.

In a briefing, he said strikes on the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kirovohrad regions, in addition to the Odesa region, involved Kh-22 cruise missiles, sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, and Iranian-made Shaheed drones. Nine were intercepted.

Mr Kovalov said Ukrainian forces made advances on several fronts of the roughly 600-mile (1,000km) front line, and fighting was continuing in or near at least two settlements in the eastern Donetsk region.

Russia has occupied and controls nearly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 14 June 2023. Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/90P42VA3t1 ?? #StandWithUkraine ?? pic.twitter.com/B5dsskplYC — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) June 14, 2023

Britain’s Ministry of Defence, which has regularly issued updates on the conflict, wrote on Twitter that southern Ukraine “has often been more permissible for Russian air operations” compared with other parts of the front.