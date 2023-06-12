UBS completes takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse

UBS has said it has completed its takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse.

The move comes nearly three months after the Swiss government hastily arranged a rescue deal to combine the country’s two largest banks in a bid to safeguard Switzerland’s reputation as a global financial centre and stave off market turmoil.

A statement from the bank said that “UBS has completed the acquisition of Credit Suisse today, crossing an important milestone”.

UBS said last week that it expected to complete the acquisition worth three billion Swiss francs (£2.63 billion) as early as Monday.