Former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86

Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86, Italian media has reported.

He was Italy’s longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption.

Italian news agency LaPresse reported Mr Berlusconi’s death after he was taken to hospital on Friday for the second time in months to be treated for chronic leukaemia.

Mr Berlusconi had previously been taken to hospital in Milan on April 5 with a lung infection stemming from the disease, said Dr Alberto Zangrillo, his personal physician.