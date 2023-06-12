Former Italian leader Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86

World NewsPublished:

Italy’s longest-serving premier had been suffering from leukaemia.

Silvio Berlusconi
Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian premier and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86, Italian media has reported.

He was Italy’s longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption.

Italian news agency LaPresse reported Mr Berlusconi’s death after he was taken to hospital on Friday for the second time in months to be treated for chronic leukaemia.

Mr Berlusconi had previously been taken to hospital in Milan on April 5 with a lung infection stemming from the disease, said Dr Alberto Zangrillo, his personal physician.

He had suffered over the years from heart ailments and prostate cancer, and was also taken to hospital after a Covid-19 infection in 2020.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News