Strong earthquake rattles northern Japan

World NewsPublished:

No tsunami warning was issued.

Jozankei in Hokkaido, Japan
Jozankei in Hokkaido, Japan

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has shaken Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

There are no reports of problems at the nuclear power stations in the area or of disruptions to power supply or bullet trains running in northern Japan.

The Sapporo skyline
The Sapporo skyline (Sean Pavone/Alamy/PA)

The quake, which hit at 6.55pm (10.55am BST) on Sunday, was 87 miles deep and struck the southwestern part of Hokkaido, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said.

It shook much of the island, including the cities of Chitose and Atsumacho, the agency added.

Parts of northern Honshu, the nation’s biggest island where Tokyo is located, were also rattled.

Tokyo was not affected.

Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone nations.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News