Strong earthquake rattles northern Japan

Jozankei in Hokkaido, Japan

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has shaken Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

No tsunami warning has been issued.

There are no reports of problems at the nuclear power stations in the area or of disruptions to power supply or bullet trains running in northern Japan.

The Sapporo skyline (Sean Pavone/Alamy/PA)

The quake, which hit at 6.55pm (10.55am BST) on Sunday, was 87 miles deep and struck the southwestern part of Hokkaido, the Japanese Meteorological Agency said.

It shook much of the island, including the cities of Chitose and Atsumacho, the agency added.

Parts of northern Honshu, the nation’s biggest island where Tokyo is located, were also rattled.

Tokyo was not affected.