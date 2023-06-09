Silvio Berlusconi readmitted to hospital for medical checks

Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has been readmitted to a Milan hospital for planned medical checks related to his chronic leukaemia, his doctors said.

Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri said the tests at San Raffaele Hospital had been moved up “as part of normal practice in medicine”, and the timing did not signal “any criticality or alarm”.

The 86-year-old media mogul and former three-time premier spent 45 days being treated for a lung infection and chronic leukaemia at the hospital before being discharged three weeks ago.

The Italian news agency La Presse said he was expected to spend at least one night in the hospital.