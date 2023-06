Donald Trump says he has been indicted over mishandling documents

Former President Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump said he has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.

The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment which would ignite a federal prosecution and provide arguably the most perilous of legal threats against the former president.

Mr Trump said he is due in court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon.

He has already been indicted in New York and faces additional investigations in Washington and Atlanta that could lead to criminal charges.

Former President Donald Trump

The indictment arises from a months-long investigation by special counsel Jack Smith into whether Mr Trump broke the law by holding onto hundreds of documents marked classified at his Palm Beach property Mar-a-Lago and whether he took steps to obstruct the government’s efforts to recover the records.

Prosecutors have said the former president took roughly 300 classified documents to Mar-a-Lago after leaving the White House, including around 100 which were seized by the FBI in August during a search of the home that underscored the gravity of the Justice Department’s investigation.

Mr Trump and his team have long seen the special counsel investigation as far more perilous than the New York matter — both politically and legally.

It remains unclear what the immediate and long-term political consequences will be for Mr Trump.