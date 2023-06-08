Smoky haze blanketing US and Canada could last into weekend

A person cycles past the skyline in Philadelphia shrouded in haze

A thick, hazardous haze that is disrupting daily life for millions of people across the US and Canada, blotting out skylines and turning skies orange, could last into the weekend.

With weather systems expected to barely budge, the smoky blanket billowing from wildfires in Quebec and Nova Scotia and sending plumes of fine particulate matter as far away as North Carolina and northern Europe should persist into Thursday and possibly the weekend.

That means at least another day of a dystopian-style detour that has chased baseball players from ball parks, actors from Broadway stages, delayed thousands of flights and sparked a resurgence in mask wearing and remote work – all while raising concerns about the health effects of prolonged exposure to such bad air.

The weather system that is driving the great Canadian-American smokeout – a low-pressure system over Maine and Nova Scotia – “will probably be hanging around at least for the next few days”, US National Weather Service meteorologist Bryan Ramsey said.

The Washington Monument amid a thick layer of smoke in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

“Conditions are likely to remain unhealthy, at least until the wind direction changes or the fires get put out,” Mr Ramsey said.

“Since the fires are raging – they’re really large – they’re probably going to continue for weeks. But it’s really just going to be all about the wind shift.”

Across the eastern US, officials warned residents to stay inside and limit or avoid outdoor activities again on Thursday, extending Code Red air quality alerts in some places for a third straight day as forecasts showed winds continuing to push smoke-filled air south.

The smoke has moved over Greenland and Iceland since June 1, and was expected to reach Norway on Thursday, the Norwegian Climate and Environmental Research Institute said, but was not expected to be a health concern.

In Washington, DC, mayor Muriel Bowser ordered schools to cancel outdoor recess, sports and field trips on Thursday.

In suburban Philadelphia, officials set up an emergency shelter so people living outside can take refuge from the haze.

New York governor Kathy Hochul said the state was making a million N95 masks – the kind prevalent at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic – available at state facilities, including 400,000 in New York City.

She also urged residents to stay put.

A man runs in front of the sun rising over the lower Manhattan skyline in Jersey City, New Jersey (Seth Wenig/AP)

“You don’t need to go out and take a walk. You don’t need to push the baby in the stroller,” Ms Hochul said on Wednesday night.

“This is not a safe time to do that.”

The message may be getting through.

So far, officials said on Wednesday, New York City has yet to see an uptick in 911 emergency calls related to respiratory issues and cardiac arrests.

More than 400 blazes burning across Canada have left 20,000 people displaced.

The US has sent more than 600 firefighters and equipment to Canada.

The Sudbury 17 wildfire east of Mississagi Provincial Park near Elliot Lake, Ontario, on Sunday (Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry/The Canadian Press via AP)

Other countries are also helping.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to President Joe Biden by phone on Wednesday.

Mr Trudeau’s office said he thanked Mr Biden for his support and that both leaders “acknowledged the need to work together to address the devastating impacts of climate change”.

Canadian officials say this is shaping up to be the country’s worst wildfire season ever.

It started early on drier-than-usual ground and accelerated quickly.

Smoke from the blazes has been flowing into the US since last month but intensified with recent fires in Quebec, where about 100 were considered out of control on Wednesday.

“I can taste the air,” Dr Ken Strumpf said in a Facebook post from Syracuse, New York, where the sky took on the colourful nickname of the local university: Orange.

Smoke from wildfires hangs over Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

The smoke was so thick in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, that office towers just across the Ottawa River were barely visible.

In Toronto, Yili Ma said her hiking group cancelled a planned hike this week, and she was forgoing the restaurant patios that are a beloved summer tradition in a nation known for hard winters.

“I put my mask away for over a year, and now I’m putting on my mask since yesterday,” Ms Ma lamented.

Eastern Quebec got some rain on Wednesday, but Montreal-based Environment Canada meteorologist Simon Legault said no significant rain is expected for days in the remote areas of central Quebec where the wildfires are more intense.

In the US, federal officials delayed some flights bound on Thursday morning for New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Newark, New Jersey, and Philadelphia because smoke was limiting visibility.

A crew member wearing a face mask amid a haze-filled sky on Staten Island Ferry in New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement it is likely it will need to take steps to manage the flow of air traffic into Washington, DC, and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well.

Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies had their games postponed.

On Broadway, Hamilton and Camelot cancelled Wednesday performances and Prima Facie star Jodie Comer left a matinee after 10 minutes because of difficulty breathing.

The show restarted with an understudy, show publicists said.

It was not to be at Central Park’s outdoor stage, either.