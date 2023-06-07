Two people killed after shooting at high school graduation ceremony in Virginia

Richmond Shooting

Two people were killed in a shooting after a high school graduation ceremony in Virginia’s capital, Richmond, police said.

Police also said a 19-year-old, who was in custody following the Tuesday incident, will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder. A total of seven people were wounded in the shooting.

The city’s police chief said the two who died were both male, ages 18 and 36. Their names were not released, but police believe the suspect knew at least one of the victims.

Police recovered multiple handguns.

RPD is on scene for a shooting located at Laurel Street and Franklin Street. Multiple injuries reported. There is no immediate threat to the public.Briefing to follow. Avoid the area. Follow our page for the latest updates on this incident. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 6, 2023

Officers inside the theatre hosting the event heard gunfire around 5.15pm and radioed to police stationed outside, who found multiple victims, interim Richmond Police chief Rick Edwards said.

Police did not believe there was any ongoing threat to the community. The identities of those in custody and those injured were not immediately released.

“We’re going to do everything we can to bring the individuals who were involved in this to justice. This should not be happening anywhere,” Richmond mayor Levar Stoney said at the news conference.

In addition to the seven wounded by gunfire, at least two other people arrived at local hospitals with injuries other than gunshots, Mr Edwards said.

Richmond Public Schools said in a message on its website that the shooting took place in Monroe Park, which is across the street from the theatre and adjacent to the college campus, after a graduation ceremony for Huguenot High School.

School board member Jonathan Young told Richmond TV station WWBT that graduates and other attendees were exiting the theatre when they heard about 20 gunshots in rapid succession.

“That prompted, as you would expect, hundreds of persons in an effort to flee the gunfire to return to the building,” Mr Young said.

“It materialised in a stampede,” he said.

Richmond interim chief of police Rick Edwards gives a news briefing about a shooting that happened at the Huguenot High School graduation (Margo Wagner/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

As he heard the gunshots and then sirens, neighbour John Willard, 69, stepped onto the balcony of his 18th-floor apartment to see what was happening below.

He saw students fleeing in their graduation outfits and parents hugging children.

“There was one poor woman in front of the apartment block next to ours who was wailing and crying,” Mr Willard said, adding that the scene left him deeply saddened.

Edythe Payne was helping her daughter sell flowers outside the theatre to students as they left the ceremony. She told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the shooting caused a panic on nearby Main Street, which was packed with people at the time.

“I felt bad because some elderly people were at the graduation and they got knocked down to the ground,” Ms Payne said.