CNN head Chris Licht out at news network after brief, tumultuous tenure

Mr Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year.

Chris Licht is out after a year as chief executive at CNN, following a series of mis-steps and plunging ratings.

David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN parent company Warner Bros Discovery, announced the leadership change on CNN’s morning editorial call on Wednesday.

Mr Zaslav has appointed a four-person leadership team to lead the network in the interim.

Mr Licht replaced Jeff Zucker as CNN’s chief executive last year, with a mandate to move the network more toward the political centre.

