Moscow mayor confirms drone attack on city, says residential buildings damaged

Ukrainian air defense intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported a drone attack on the Russian capital on Tuesday morning.

Mr Sobyanin said in a Telegram post that the attack caused “insignificant damage” to several buildings and that “no one has been seriously hurt”, without clarifying what it means.

Residents of two buildings damaged in the attack have been evacuated, the mayor added.

It came after Russia launched a pre-dawn attack on Ukraine’s capital on Tuesday as its air defences worked to stop drones in what has been a relentless wave of daylight and night-time bombardments targeting Kyiv.

Emergency workers extinguish a fire in a parked car, caused by falling debris from the latest aerial Russian attack in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday (Roman Hrytsyna/AP)

The buzzing of drones and loud explosions were heard as Ukrainian air defence responded to the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours.

According to preliminary data, more than 20 Shahed drones were destroyed by air defence forces in Kyiv’s airspace, the Kyiv Military Administration says.

One person died and three were injured when a high-rise building in the Holosiiv district caught fire.

The two upper floors were destroyed, and there may be people under the rubble, the Kiyv military administration said. More than 20 people were evacuated.

Ukrainian air defence intercepts a Shahed drone mid-air in the third Russia aerial attack on the capital in the last 24 hours in Kyiv (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Elsewhere in the capital, falling debris caused a fire in a private house in the Darnytskyi district and three cars were set alight in the Pechersky district, according to the military administration.

The series of attacks that began on Sunday included a rare daylight attack on Monday that left puffs of white smoke in the blue skies.

Russian forces fired 11 ballistic and cruise missiles at Kyiv at about 11.30am, according to Ukraine’s chief of staff, Valerii Zaluzhnyi. All of them were shot down, he said.

Police officers help an injured man evacuate from a multi-story apartment building to an ambulance during a wave of bombardments in Kyiv (Alex Babenko/AP)

Debris from the intercepted missiles fell in Kyiv’s central and northern districts during the morning, landing in the middle of traffic on a city road and also starting a fire on the roof of a building, the Kyiv military administration said. At least one civilian was reported hurt.

The Russian Defence Ministry said it launched a series of strikes early on Monday targeting Ukrainian air bases with precision long-range air-launched missiles.