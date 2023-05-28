Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal

World News

Images on social media showed a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.

Italy Venice Grand Canal
Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared on Sunday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge.

The patch was reported by residents.

Italy Venice Grand Canal
A firefighter on a boat near the arched Rialto Bridge along Venice’s historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in the water (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP/PA)

Mr Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible.

Environmental authorities were also testing the water.

