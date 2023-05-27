Russia ‘plotting provocation at nuclear power station to delay counteroffensive’

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is seen from around 20 kilometers away

Ukraine’s military intelligence says Russia is plotting a “large-scale provocation” at a nuclear power station it occupies in the south-east of the country to disrupt a looming counteroffensive.

A statement from the intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s Defence Ministry claimed Russian forces will strike the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the biggest in Europe, and report a radioactive leak in order to trigger an international probe that would pause the hostilities and give them the respite they need to regroup.

In order to make that happen, Russia “disrupted the rotation of personnel of the permanent monitoring mission” of the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that was scheduled for Saturday, the statement said.

It did not offer evidence to back up any of the claims.

Despite the Kremlin saying they would not attack civilian infrastructure, Russia’s attacks have left Ukrainians with a lack of access to essential health services and support.#StandWithUkraine ?? pic.twitter.com/FFeVxahmJW — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) May 27, 2023

The IAEA said it did not have any immediate comment on the allegations and Russian officials did not immediately comment on the Ukrainian claims.

The claim mirrors similar statements Moscow regularly makes, alleging without evidence that Kyiv is plotting provocations involving various dangerous weapons or substances in order to then accuse Russia of war crimes.

It comes as Moscow’s military in Ukraine braces for a looming counteroffensive by Kyiv’s forces, which has not started yet but could begin “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week”, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, told the BBC.

The Zaporizhzhia station is one of the 10 biggest nuclear plants in the world.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 27 May 2023. Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/mWADInKNj3 ?? #StandWithUkraine ?? pic.twitter.com/6pgyQ1bYxV — Ministry of Defence ?? (@DefenceHQ) May 27, 2023

It is in the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia region in south-eastern Ukraine.

The plant’s six reactors have been shut down for months but it still needs power and qualified staff to operate crucial cooling systems and other safety features.