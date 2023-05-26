Pope taps possible successor to archbishop of Buenos Aires

The Pope

Pope Francis has tapped an Argentine bishop with years of ministry in the country’s prisons as his successor as archbishop of Buenos Aires, a day after again saying he might finally visit his home country next year.

Bishop Jorge Ignacio Garcia Cuerva, the 55-year-old bishop of Rio Gallegos, will replace the retiring Cardinal Mario Aurelio Poli, who turned 75 last year, the Vatican said.

The appointment was announced a day after Francis repeated that he was looking into visiting Argentina next year.

Francis has kept Argentina at arm’s length for the 10 years of his papacy, apparently not wanting to get drawn into the country’s political polarisation.

The Pope has kept his home country at arm’s length for the duration of his papacy (AP)

But recently, he has indicated an openness to finally go back next year, after a new Argentine president is sworn in following an October election.

“My idea is to go next year. We’ll see if it’s possible,” Francis told a forum of students.

If he goes, it would fall to García Cuerva to help organise the trip and welcome Francis home.

Garcia Cuerva, a canon lawyer, was first made bishop of Lomas de Zamora in 2017 and moved to Rio Gallegos two years later.

He has been chaplain in many Argentine prisons, ministering to inmates, and is currently vice president of an international church commission of prison chaplains, the Vatican said.

Francis was archbishop of the Argentine capital from 1998 until he was elected pope in 2013.