Ship runs aground in Suez Canal

M/V XIN HAI TONG 23 has grounded in the Suez Canal at KM 159/0400 hrs – leaving behind 4 vessels from the early convoy in addition to the ordinary group which was planned to enter Suez Canal at about 0600 hrs.

Suez Canal tugs are currently trying to re-float the vessel.

— Leth (@AgenciesLeth) May 25, 2023