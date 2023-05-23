Seven killed sheltering from the rain as roof collapses at school in Thailand

Thailand School Tragedy

Seven people, including four children, died when strong winds from a rainstorm caused a metal roof on a school’s activity centre to collapse in Thailand, officials said on Tuesday.

The latest victim was a six-year-old boy who died on Monday after the collapse at the Wat Nern Por primary school, according to the public relations office in Phichit province, 185 miles north of Bangkok.

Thai rescue workers at the scene (Phichit Province’s Public Relations Department/AP)

Several pupils had gone inside the activity centre to shelter from the rain when the roof collapsed, according to a Facebook post from the official disaster prevention department, and 18 people were admitted to hospital.

Patcharin Siri, of the provincial public relations department, said four boys, two parents and one member of the school’s cleaning staff died.