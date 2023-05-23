DeSantis ‘to announce 2024 presidential bid on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk’

World NewsPublished:

Ron DeSantis has long been seen as Donald Trump’s leading rival for the Republican nomination.

Election 2024 DeSantis
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk, according to reports.

Mr DeSantis, who has long been seen as Donald Trump’s leading rival for the Republican nomination, will reveal his plans in an audio conversation with the owner of Twitter, according to The Associated Press.

Mr Musk, speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Summit event in London on Tuesday, seemed to confirm the news, saying Mr DeSantis would be making “quite an announcement’ on Twitter the next day.

“The first time something like this is happening on social media”, with real time questions and answers, he said.

He added that he is not endorsing any particular candidate at this time.

