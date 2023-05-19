7.7 magnitude earthquake creates small tsunami off Vanuatu

Vanuatu Pacific Earthquake

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake in the far Pacific created small tsunami waves in Vanuatu.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has said waves less than half a metre (1.5ft) were measured off Lenakel, a port town in the island nation.

Smaller waves were measured elsewhere off Vanuatu and off New Caledonia.

Vanuatu’s National Disaster Management Office advised people to evacuate from coastal areas to higher ground.

The office said people should listen to their radios for updates and take other precautionary measures.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency issued a national advisory for tsunami activity following the magnitude 7.7 earthquake, expecting coastal areas to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency said it expected coastal areas would experience strong and unusual currents, with unpredictable surges at the shoreline.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre also said small waves were possible for Fiji, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Guam and other Pacific islands.

The US Geological Survey said the quake’s epicentre was near the Loyalty Islands, southwest of Fiji, north of New Zealand and east of Australia where the Coral Sea meets the Pacific. It was 23 miles deep.