Crews work to reach Italian towns isolated by floods as clean up begins

People are rescued in Faenza, Italy

Rescue crews are working to reach towns and villages in northern Italy cut off from motorways, electricity and mobile phone service after heavy rains and flooding.

It comes as farmers warn of “incalculable” losses and authorities begin mapping out clean up and reconstruction plans.

The death toll from rains that caused two dozen rivers and tributaries to burst their banks stood at nine, with some people still unaccounted for, said Stefano Bonaccini, president of the hardest hit northern region of Emilia-Romagna.

The drought-parched region had already suffered an estimated one billion euros (£870 million) in losses from heavy rains earlier this month.

People stand in a road covered by mud in Faenza, Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)

But Mr Bonaccini said the losses now reached multiple billions given the widespread damage to farmland, shopfronts and infrastructure from this week’s flooding.

By Thursday morning, some parts of the city of Faenza were still underwater, with cars submerged and basements flooded by thick, gooey mud.

One family standing on their balcony said they did not have electricity, gas or food.

More than 10,000 people fled their homes, some plucked from rooftops or balconies by rescue helicopters and others ferried out on civil protection dinghies.

One family with a 20-day-old baby was rescued on Thursday morning, said Cesena mayor Enzo Lattuca.

Italian farm lobby Coldiretti said more than 5,000 farms with greenhouses, nurseries and stables have been flooded, covering thousands of acres of vineyards, fruit groves, vegetables farms and grain fields.

A cyclist rides through a flooded street in the village of Castel Bolognese (Luca Bruno/AP)

It said damage estimates are “incalculable” because not only current harvests but future ones could be affected, given the permanent damage to roots from the “suffocating” mud of the runoff.

Mr Bonaccini has called for the national government to declare a state of emergency, something that is likely when the Cabinet meets next week after Premier Giorgia Meloni’s return from the Group of Seven summit in Japan.

Already, the region has said it is looking to reconstruction efforts and restoration of vital infrastructure.

The Superior Institute for Environmental Protection and Research has identified Emilia-Romagna as one of the most at-risk Italian regions for flooding, where both territory and populations face higher risks of “hazard scenarios” than the rest of the country, given its topography and geography – sandwiched between the Apennine mountain chain and the Adriatic Sea.