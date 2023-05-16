Putin and Zelensky ‘agree to meet African leaders to discuss peace plan’

Zelensky and Putin

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts have agreed to separate meetings with a delegation of African heads of state to discuss a possible plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Mr Ramaphosa spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone over the weekend and they agreed to host “an African leaders’ peace mission” in Moscow and Kyiv respectively, a statement from the South African leader’s office said.

The leaders of Zambia, Senegal, Congo, Uganda and Egypt plan to join Mr Ramaphosa on the mission, the president said.

He added that Mr Putin and Mr Zelensky gave him the go-ahead to “commence the preparations”.

No details were provided on the possible parameters of the talks. Mr Zelensky has previously said he would not consider a peace deal to end the 15-month war until Russian forces withdraw from Ukrainian territory.