Turkey’s presidential election heads to run-off after Erdogan falls short

APTOPIX Turkey Elections

Turkey’s presidential election appeared to be heading to a second-round run-off, with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country with a firm grip for 20 years, falling short of the votes needed for an outright win.

With 99.4% of the domestic votes and 84% of the overseas votes counted, Mr Erdogan had 49.4% of the votes, with his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, garnering 45%, Ahmet Yener, the head of the Supreme Electoral Board, told reporters.

A third candidate, nationalist politician Sinan Ogan received 5.2%.

Mr Erdogan, 69, told supporters in the early hours of Monday that he could still win. He said, however, that he would respect the nation’s decision if the race went to a run-off on May 28.

The vote was being closely watched to see if the strategically located Nato country — which has a coast on the Black Sea to the north, and neighbours Iran, Iraq and Syria to the south — remains under the control of the increasingly authoritarian president or can embark on a more democratic course that was envisioned by Mr Kilicdaroglu.

Opinion polls in the run-up to Sunday’s vote had given Mr Kilicdaroglu, the joint candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, a slight lead over Mr Erdogan, who has governed Turkey as either prime minister or president since 2003.

Mr Kilicdaroglu sounded hopeful for a second-round victory.

“We will absolutely win the second round… and bring democracy,” said Mr Kilicdaroglu, 74, maintaining that Mr Erdogan had lost the trust of a nation now demanding change.

Republican People’s Party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu with supporters at a polling station in Ankara (Ali Unal/AP)

Mr Ogan has not said whom he would endorse if the elections go to a second-round.

He is believed to have received support from electors wanting change after two decades under Mr Erdogan but unconvinced by the Mr Kilicdaroglu-led six party alliance’s ability to govern.

The election results showed that Mr Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party was also set to retain its majority in the 600-seat parliament, although the assembly has lost much of its legislative power after a referendum to change the country’s system of governance to an executive presidency narrowly passed in 2017.

Anadolu news agency said Mr Erdogan’s ruling party alliance was hovering around 49.3%, while Kilicdaroglu’s Nation Alliance had around 35.2% and support for a pro-Kurdish party stood above 10%.

The fact that Mr Erdogan appears to have held on to his majority increases his chances of winning a second-round vote, with more voters likely to support Mr Erdogan to avoid a split legislature.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech at party headquarters in Ankara (Ali Unal/AP)

This year’s election came amid a backdrop of economic turmoil, a cost-of-living crisis and a February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people.

Western nations and foreign investors are also awaiting the outcome because of Mr Erdogan’s unorthodox leadership of the economy and often mercurial but successful efforts to put Turkey at the centre of international negotiations.

As in previous years, Mr Erdogan led a highly divisive campaign in his bid to stretch his rule into a third decade.

He portrayed Mr Kilicdaroglu, who had received the backing of the country’s pro-Kurdish party, of colluding with “terrorists” and of supporting what he called “deviant” LGBTQ rights.

In a bid to woo voters hit hard by inflation, he increased wages and pensions and subsidised electricity and gas bills, while showcasing Turkey’s homegrown defece industry and infrastructure projects.

People wait outside containers to vote in earthquake-hit Malatya (IHA via AP)

Mr Kilicdaroglu, for his part, campaigned on promises to reverse crackdowns on free speech and other forms of democratic backsliding, as well as to repair an economy battered by high inflation and currency devaluation.