Ukraine’s Zelensky makes surprise visit to Paris for talks with France’s Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at Villacoublay Air Base, south-west of Paris

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a surprise visit to Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has elicited fresh pledges of military support as his country gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces.

France dispatched a plane to pick up Mr Zelensky in Germany, where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier on Sunday.

Mr Macron’s office said the two leaders will hold talks over dinner and that Mr Macron will “reaffirm France and Europe’s unwavering support to re-establish Ukraine in its legitimate rights and to defend its fundamental interests”.

They will also discuss Ukraine’s military and humanitarian needs and “the more long-term perspectives for a return to peace in Europe”, Mr Macron’s office said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is welcomed by French prime minister Elisabeth Borne at Villacoublay Air Base, south-west of Paris (Thomas Samson, Pool via AP)

France has supplied Ukraine with an array of weaponry, including air defence systems, light tanks, howitzers and other arms and equipment and fuel.

France’s prime minister and foreign minister greeted Mr Zelensky off his plane that landed in the Paris outskirts, and he was whisked into the city from there under police escort.

Before flying to Paris, Mr Zelensky discussed his country’s planned counteroffensive with Mr Scholz in Berlin.