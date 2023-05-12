Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Imran Khan bailed in corruption case reprieve

World NewsPublished:

The former leader of the country has been given a two-week reprieve following days of violent confrontations involving his supporters.

Imran Khan banner
Imran Khan banner

A court in Islamabad has granted former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan a two-week reprieve from arrest in a corruption case, granting him bail on the charges.

Babar Awan, the lawyer for Khan, said the court made the decision on Friday, a day after the country’s supreme court asked it to make a ruling.

He said Khan is now “a free man”, adding that the decision was just.

The ruling came after Khan returned to court to hear whether he will be shielded from renewed arrest or taken back into custody – a decision that put the government and legions of Khan supporters on edge after days of violent confrontations.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News