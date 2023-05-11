Notification Settings

Schoolchildren among 24 injured after temporary bridge collapses in Finland

World NewsPublished:

The bridge crossing a construction site in Espoo’s Tapiola district collapsed on Thursday morning.

Finland Bridge Collapse

Two dozen people including many schoolchildren have been injured after a temporary pedestrian bridge collapsed in the southern Finnish city of Espoo.

Police said the bridge crossing a construction site in Espoo’s Tapiola district collapsed mid-morning.

No one was killed but 24 people were injured, 10 of them seriously.

Police are investigating the cause of the bridge collapse (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP)

Espoo is a neighbouring city of the capital, Helsinki.

“Several people fell a few metres when the bridge collapsed. The situation is being investigated,” police said.

Officers are conducting a technical investigation in the area in a bid to find the cause of the accident.

