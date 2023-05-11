Notification Settings

Man, 53, arrested over fatal shooting at Mercedes-Benz factory in Germany

World NewsPublished:

The shooting took place at the Sindelfingen works which employ around 35,000 workers.

Car Stock
A man has opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in south-west Germany, leaving one person dead and another seriously wounded.

The shooting occurred in Sindelfingen, a city near Stuttgart. A 53-year-old suspect has been taken into custody, a spokesman for the Stuttgart prosecutor’s office said.

Police received the first emergency calls at around 7.45am local time on Thursday, a police spokeswoman told the news agency dpa.

Police tweeted that there was no further danger to employees at the plant.

A spokesperson for Mercedes-Benz confirmed that an incident had occurred at its Sindelfingen factory. Information about the suspect’s motive was not immediately available.

The sprawling Sindelfingen works employ around 35,000 workers producing E-Class and S-Class luxury sedans and CLS and GLC coupes, according to the company’s website. It also houses planning, purchasing and development and design departments.

