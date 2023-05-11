Notification Settings

Elon Musk appoints mystery woman to take over running of Twitter

World News

The billionaire revealed on the social media platform that the woman would take over in about six weeks.

Twitter logo
Elon Musk said on Thursday that he has found a new CEO for Twitter, or X Corp, as it is now called.

He did not name the person but said she will be starting in about six weeks.

Mr Musk, who bought Twitter last fall and has been running it since, has been insisting he is not the company’s permanent CEO.

The Tesla billionaire said in a tweet on Thursday that his role will transition to being Twitter’s executive chairman and chief technology officer.

Mr Musk has been saying for nearly six months that he plans to find a new CEO for San Francisco-based Twitter.

In mid-November, just a few weeks after buying the social media platform for 44 billion US dollars (£38.4 billion), he told a Delaware court that he does not want to be the CEO of any company.

While testifying, Mr Musk said: “I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time.”

More than a month later, he tweeted in December: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.”

The pledge came after millions of Twitter users asked him to step down in a Twitter poll the billionaire himself created and promised to abide by.

In February, he told a conference he anticipated finding a CEO for Twitter “probably toward the end of this year.”

