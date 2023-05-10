Notification Settings

US politician George Santos pleads not guilty to fraud and theft charges

World News

Mr Santos has given no indication that he plans to step aside because of his indictment.

US Representative George Santos has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging a financial fraud at the heart of a political campaign built on dubious boasts about his personal wealth and business success.

Mr Santos – the New York Republican whose biography began to unravel after his election last autumn – is accused of duping donors, stealing campaign funds, lying to Congress and cheating to collect unemployment benefits he did not deserve.

The 34-year-old was released from custody on a 500,000 dollars (£396,000) bond following his arraignment at a Long Island federal courthouse, about five hours after he surrendered to authorities.

Mr Santos has given no indication that he plans to step aside because of his indictment.

He previously defied calls to resign as details of his fictitious resume came to light.

In the past, members of Congress in both parties have remained in office while facing charges.

