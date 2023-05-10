Oprah teams up with author Arthur C Brooks on book about happiness

2023 CinemaCon – Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation

Oprah Winfrey has teamed up with the author, educator and Atlantic columnist Arthur C Brooks on a new book, Build The Life You Want: The Art And Science Of Getting Happier, to be published in September.

“I started reading Arthur Brooks’s column How To Build A Life during the early days of the pandemic,” Winfrey said in a statement released by publisher Portfolio Books, a Penguin Random House imprint.

“I found myself happily anticipating each week’s lesson, which turned out to be a recipe for growing forward. When I discovered he taught happiness at Harvard, I wanted to extend that to the rest of us.”

Build The Life You Want: The Art And Science Of Getting Happier, by Arthur C Brooks and Oprah Winfrey, is to be published on September 12 2023 (Portfolio Books via AP/PA)

Brooks, who teaches a leadership and happiness class at Harvard, said in a statement that he had long admired Winfrey, who last year praised his bestseller From Strength To Strength and interviewed him for her Super Soul podcast.

“As a social scientist, I look at the data and evidence on what leads to the greatest happiness, while Oprah knows how to reach people at the most important critical points in their lives,” he said.

“This book will introduce readers to the incredible science of happiness, based on the best research available.”