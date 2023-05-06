Silvio Berlusconi makes first public statement since being admitted to hospital

Italy Politics Berlusconi

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi has made his first public statements since being admitted to hospital a month ago, delivering a video address to his Forza Italia party.

Mr Berlusconi, who appeared in the video sitting at a desk set up inside the hospital and flanked by Italian and EU flags, received a standing ovation from the floor of the party congress in Milan.

The 86-year-old three-time former premier and media mogul noted that it was the first time since he was taken to hospital that he had worn a coat and jacket.

Forza Italia party activists watch Silvio Berlusconi as he talks in his video address (Luca Bruno/AP)

He told party members that Forza Italia is “an essential and loyal pillar” of the governing majority led by Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy, and said he was proud of the government’s accomplishments so far, including a reduction in payroll taxes.

Mr Berlusconi was admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital with a lung infection on April 5, and doctors later revealed he also has chronic leukaemia.

His party is the smallest in Ms Meloni’s coalition, which also includes Matteo Salvini’s League group.