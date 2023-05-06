176 dead and dozens missing after Congo floods

Congo Floods

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in eastern Congo has risen to 176, with 100 people still missing, according to a provisional assessment by the governor and authorities in South Kivu province.

Rivers broke their banks in villages in the territory of Kalehe, close to the shores of Lake Kivu. Authorities also reported scores of people injured.

South Kivu governor Theo Ngwabidje visited the area to see the destruction, and posted on his Twitter account that the provincial government had dispatched medical, shelter and food supplies.

People walk next to houses destroyed by the floods in the village of Nyamukubi, South Kivu (Moses Sawasawa/AP)

Several main roads to the area have been been made impassable by the rains, hampering relief efforts.

President Felix Tshisekedi has declared a national day of mourning on Monday to honour the victims, and the central government is sending a crisis management team to South Kivu to support the provincial government.

Heavy rain in recent days has brought misery to thousands in east Africa, including in Uganda and Kenya.