Ukrainian leader Zelensky in Finland for summit of Nordic leaders

Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, for a one-day Nordic summit.

Mr Zelensky is expected to meet with four Nordic prime ministers who are gathering at the residency of the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto. They will discuss their support for Ukraine.

The Nordic countries – Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland – have largely rallied around Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Those attending the meeting at the Finnish Presidential Palace in Helsinki are Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Norway’s Jonas Gahr Store, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Iceland’s Katrin Jakobsdottir and Finnish President Mr Niinisto.