Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pope greets Russian Orthodox envoy amid peace mission talk

World NewsPublished:

Metropolitan Anthony attended Francis’ weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has greeted the foreign envoy of the Russian Orthodox Church, just days after revealing a secret “mission” is under way to try to put an end to the war in Ukraine.

Metropolitan Anthony attended Francis’ weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square before greeting the Pope at the end.

He presented Francis with an icon, which the Pope blessed.

Anthony was later seen being led off the stage by one of Francis’ aides.

The Pope and the envoy
Pope Francis talks to Metropolitan Anthony (AP)

Francis devoted his remarks at the audience to a recap of his weekend visit to Hungary, during which he made repeated calls for an end to the war.

While in Budapest, he met with Metropolitan Hilarion, Anthony’s predecessor as the foreign envoy of Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian church who has strongly supported the Kremlin’s war and justified it on religious grounds.

During a press conference en route home, Francis praised both Hilarion and Anthony as knowledgeable, as well as being his main conduits to reach Patriarch Kirill.

He was asked if Hilarion and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has maintained relations with Moscow, could facilitate a mediation to the war.

Vatican Pope
Metropolitan Anthony arrives flanked by Leonardo Sapienza to attend Pope Francis’s weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square (AP)

“You can imagine that in this meeting we didn’t only talk about Little Red Riding Hood, right?” Francis replied.

He repeated his willingness to do whatever it takes to end the war.

“Also, there is a mission going on now, but it is not public yet. Let’s see how … When it is public I will talk about it,” he said.

The Vatican has a tradition of diplomatic neutrality, while working behind the scenes to end conflicts.

Last week, before Francis went to Hungary, Ukraine’s prime minister called on the pontiff and asked his help in particular to help facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News