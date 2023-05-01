New Zealand premier ‘favours country becoming a republic’

Chris Hipkins

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday that he personally favours his country becoming a republic, but it is not a change he intends to push for as leader.

He made the comments to reporters hours before he was due to leave for this week’s coronation of King Charles III in London.

New Zealand, a former British colony, is self-governing but Charles retains a largely ceremonial role as head of state and king. He is represented in New Zealand by a governor-general.

Like many former British colonies, New Zealand continues to wrestle with what – if any – constitutional role the British monarchy should play in modern times.

Barbados chose to become a republic in 2021, Jamaica said last year that it plans to pursue independence, and in February Australia decided to remove the British monarch from the last of its banknotes, although an image of Charles is expected to feature on coins.

Mr Hipkins said: “Ideally, in time, New Zealand will become a fully independent country, will stand on our own two feet in the world, as we by and large do now.

“I don’t think that swapping out the governor-general for some other form of head of state is necessarily an urgent priority right now, though.”

Mr Hipkins faces an election later this year and has already ditched many of his government’s more contentious policies as he tries to refocus the political agenda on what he describes as bread-and-butter issues such as the cost of living.

He unexpectedly rose to power following the shock decision in January of Jacinda Ardern to step down.

Ms Ardern had previously said she believed New Zealand would eventually become a republic but it was not a legislative priority. Mr Hipkins, however, has stated his own support of republicanism more forcefully.

“I believe we should ultimately be an independent country,” he said.

But he said the current constitutional arrangements are working well and he is not interested in pushing the republic debate on to New Zealanders.

“Honestly, I think it is something for New Zealanders to instigate a discussion on, and there isn’t a groundswell of support for having this particular debate right at the moment,” he said.

Mr Hipkins inadvertently acknowledged that he has a meeting planned with Charles during his trip, but declined to say what they would discuss.