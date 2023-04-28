Man sentenced to 240 years in jail for his part in robbery which left four dead

Indianapolis shootings

A man convicted of four counts of murder and other charges in the fatal Indianapolis shootings of three young men and a young woman was sentenced on Friday to 240 years in prison.

Lasean Watkins also was found guilty in March of felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the February 2020 shooting deaths of three men: Marcel Wills, 20; Braxton Ford, 21; and Jalen Roberts, 19; and a woman, Kimari Hunt, 21, according to a news release.

The victims’ bodies were found in a ransacked Indianapolis apartment.

“In 2020, we were rocked by this senseless act,” Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears said in the news release.

Co-defendants Cameron Banks and Desmond Banks, convicted last month with Watkins, each were sentenced to 220 years in prison.

A fourth suspect, Rodrience Anderson, pleaded guilty last October to four counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury while agreeing to co-operate with the prosecution. He was sentenced to 35 years with five years suspended.