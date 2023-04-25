Ex-UN chief urges end to violence during surprise meeting with Myanmar leader

Myanmar Ban Ki Moon

Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon has called for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar after a surprise meeting with the military leaders of the south-east Asian nation.

Mr Ban met on Monday in the Myanmar capital Naypyitaw with the leader of the military government, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and other top officials.

His mission was made on behalf of a group of elder statesmen that engages in peacemaking and human rights initiatives around the world.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military council, presents a gift to Ban Ki Moon (Military True News Information Team via AP)

Mr Ban is deputy chairman of the group which calls itself The Elders.

A statement released on Tuesday by the group quoted Mr Ban as saying his meetings were “exploratory”.