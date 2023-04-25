Notification Settings

Ex-UN chief urges end to violence during surprise meeting with Myanmar leader

World NewsPublished:

Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Naypyitaw.

Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon has called for an immediate end to violence in Myanmar after a surprise meeting with the military leaders of the south-east Asian nation.

Mr Ban met on Monday in the Myanmar capital Naypyitaw with the leader of the military government, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and other top officials.

His mission was made on behalf of a group of elder statesmen that engages in peacemaking and human rights initiatives around the world.

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, head of the military council, presents a gift to Ban Ki Moon (Military True News Information Team via AP)

Mr Ban is deputy chairman of the group which calls itself The Elders.

A statement released on Tuesday by the group quoted Mr Ban as saying his meetings were “exploratory”.

It said Mr Ban, who flew to Bangkok from Naypyitaw on Monday night, stressed the need to implement a peace plan by the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the United Nations to stop the violence between the military and the pro-democracy resistance forces following the army’s 2021 ousting of the civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

