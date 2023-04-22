Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

US Supreme Court preserves women’s access to abortion pill

World NewsPublished:

The drug has been approved for use in the US since 2000 and more than five million people have used it.

Krissy Shields, of New York City, talks with her daughters after creating the shape of a uterus out of flowers by the steps of the Supreme Court, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. “I wanted to make this uterus as a prayer for reproductive freedom for every body,” says Shields, “I’m not worried about my kids I’m worried about all kids.”
Krissy Shields, of New York City, talks with her daughters after creating the shape of a uterus out of flowers by the steps of the Supreme Court, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. “I wanted to make this uterus as a prayer for reproductive freedom for every body,” says Shields, “I’m not worried about my kids I’m worried about all kids.”

The Supreme Court has preserved women’s access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.

On Friday the justices granted emergency requests from the Biden administration and New York-based Danco Laboratories, maker of the drug mifepristone.

They are appealing a lower court ruling that would roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of mifepristone.

The drug has been approved for use in the US since 2000 and more than five million people have used it.

Nadine Seiler, of Waldorf, Md., demonstrates in favor of access to abortion pills on Friday outside the Supreme Court in Washington
Nadine Seiler demonstrates in favour of access to abortion pills on Friday outside the Supreme Court in Washington (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Mifepristone is used in combination with a second drug, misoprostol, in more than half of all abortions in the US.

President Joe Biden praised the high court for keeping mifepristone available while the court fight continues.

“The stakes could not be higher for women across America. I will continue to fight politically-driven attacks on women’s health,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

“But let’s be clear — the American people must continue to use their vote as their voice, and elect a Congress who will pass a law restoring the protections of Roe v Wade.”

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News