Biden 2024 campaign announcement ‘as soon as next week’

World NewsPublished:

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden will formally announce his 2024 re-election campaign as soon as next week, according to sources.

Three people briefed on the discussions said they were not aware that a final decision on timing had been made, but that Mr Biden had been eyeing Tuesday April 25, four years to the day since the Democrat entered the 2020 race.

The upcoming announcement is expected to be in the form of a video released to supporters.

Mr Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for a second term but advisers say he has felt little need to jump into campaigning because he faces no significant opposition to his party’s nomination.

He has summoned top Democratic donors to Washington next week for what was expected to be a dinner with him and a strategy session with his chief political advisers.

The Washington Post first reported on the expected timing of the announcement.

