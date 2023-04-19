Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Foo Fighters plan first album since drummer’s death

World NewsPublished:

The new album, But Here We Are, will be released on June 2.

Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters have announced a new album is in the works, the first since the death of the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The rockers said in a statement that the upcoming 10-track But Here We Are will be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year”.

The lead, driving single is Rescued, with the lyrics “I’m just waiting to be rescued/Bring me back to life/Kings and queens and in-betweens/We all deserve the right.”

Foo Fighters in 2011, from left to right, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett at the MTV Movie Awards 2011 at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, Los Angeles
Foo Fighters, from left to right, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Chris Shiflett, in 2011 (PA)

The new album will be released on June 2 and is produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters.

Other titles include Hearing Voices, Show Me How, Nothing At All and Rest, the ending song.

Hawkins died on March 25 2022 during a South American tour with the rock band.

He was 50.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News