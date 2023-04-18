Notification Settings

One person killed as parking garage partially collapses in New York City

World NewsPublished:

Five people were injured when the three-story building close to the New York Stock Exchange fell around 4pm.

Parking Garage Collapse
One person was killed when a parking garage partially collapsed in New York City’s Financial District.

Five people were injured.

The three-story building fell around 4pm near City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, and about half a mile from the New York Stock Exchange.

Bystander video showed cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck of the three-story building.

Parking Garage Collapse
The partially collapsed parking garage in lower Manhattan’s Financial District (Charlie Franklin via AP/PA)

“It felt like an earthquake,” said Liam Gaeta, a student at nearby Pace University. He said he heard “a large noise and a big rumbling, and then we all got evacuated”.

Other Pace students described hearing screams and seeing cars falling in the building.

At one point, firefighters were pulled out because of concerns about the building’s stability, the department said.

New York Mayor Eric Adams was en route to the scene, said spokesperson Fabien Levy. He described what happened as a partial collapse.



