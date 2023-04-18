One person killed as parking garage partially collapses in New York City

Parking Garage Collapse

One person was killed when a parking garage partially collapsed in New York City’s Financial District.

Five people were injured.

The three-story building fell around 4pm near City Hall and the Brooklyn Bridge, and about half a mile from the New York Stock Exchange.

Bystander video showed cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck of the three-story building.

The partially collapsed parking garage in lower Manhattan’s Financial District (Charlie Franklin via AP/PA)

“It felt like an earthquake,” said Liam Gaeta, a student at nearby Pace University. He said he heard “a large noise and a big rumbling, and then we all got evacuated”.

Other Pace students described hearing screams and seeing cars falling in the building.

At one point, firefighters were pulled out because of concerns about the building’s stability, the department said.