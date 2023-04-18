Auschwitz march held ahead of Warsaw Ghetto 80th anniversary

APTOPIX Poland Holocaust Remembrance

Thousands of people assembled on Tuesday at the site of Auschwitz for the March of the Living, a yearly Holocaust remembrance march that falls this year on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising.

Participants in the event included Holocaust survivors who lived through Auschwitz or one of the other death camps where Nazi Germany sought to exterminate the Jewish population of Europe.

Some attendees, including people from Israel and the United States, came face to face for the first time with the watchtowers, remains of gas chambers and the huge piles of shoes, suitcases and other objects that the victims brought with them on their final journey.

People participate in the annual March of the Living, a trek between two former Nazi-run death camps, in Oswiecim, Poland to mourn victims of the Holocaust (Michal Dyjuk/AP/PA)

German forces established Auschwitz after they invaded and occupied Poland during the Second World War, and killed more than 1.1 million people there, most of them Jews but also Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war, and others. In all, about six million European Jews died during the Holocaust.

Elderly survivors, some draped in Israel’s blue and white flag, assembled under the gate with the words “Arbeit Macht Frei” (Work Sets One Free) ahead of the march.

The March of the Living, which takes place each year on Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day, began at the gate and led to Birkenau, the large camp three kilometres away where Jews from across Europe were transported by train and murdered in gas chambers.

People remember victims of the Holocaust at the site of Auschwitz (Michal Dyjuk/AP/PA)

Phyllis Greenberg Heideman, the march president, said the young participants would bear the responsibility for carrying forward the memory of the witnesses.

“They will be the voice of those who no longer have voice once they see and understand what happened in the past,” she said.

Some of the participants planned to travel the next day to Warsaw for observances marking the uprising in the Warsaw Ghetto in 1943 which will be attended by the presidents of Poland, Germany and Israel.

The revolt was the largest single act of Jewish resistance during the Holocaust, and remains a potent national symbol for Israel.

Poland’s culture minister Piotr Glinski speaks ahead of the burial of a time capsule, containing memorabilia and a message to future generations, in the grounds of a former children’s hospital (Czarek Sokolowski/AP/PA)

On Tuesday, Polish culture minister Piotr Glinski attended a ceremony symbolically marking a new stage in the development of a museum scheduled to open in three years, the Warsaw Ghetto Museum.