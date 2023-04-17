Firefighters tackle France’s first major forest blaze of 2023

France Forest Fire

Hundreds of firefighters are battling to bring France’s first major forest blaze of the year under control.

The fire has ripped through swathes of woods and scrubland straddling the country’s southern border with Spain.

Firefighters tackle the flames near Cerbere in southern France, near the border with Spain (Pierre Petit/SDIS66/AP)

Rescue services spokesman Arnaud Wilm told broadcaster FranceInfo on Monday morning that the blaze is being successfully contained and that its biggest flames have been extinguished but fire crews have yet to completely stop its spread and put it out.

He said more than 500 firefighters remain on the scene.