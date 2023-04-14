Powerful Cyclone Ilsa lashes Australia’s north-west coast

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa is forecast to track towards central #Aus on Sat as a strong low-pressure system, bringing with it damaging wind gusts and heavy rain to southern parts of the #NT.

Latest forecasts and warnings via our websitehttps://t.co/jlOoTZL1iF or the BOM weather app pic.twitter.com/2eS6G4qXA3

— Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) April 14, 2023