Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Protester detained as Macron visits Amsterdam university

World NewsPublished:

The French President is on the second day of his state visit to the Netherlands.

Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron

Police have tackled and detained a protester after he ran towards Emmanuel Macron as the French President arrived at a University of Amsterdam science campus on the second day of his state visit to the Netherlands.

It was the second straight day that protesters targeted Mr Macron, who is facing unrest at home over his pension reforms.

On Tuesday, demonstrators shouted and held up banners at the start of a speech in The Hague.

Emmanuel Macron
A demonstrator is detained by police officers (AP)

The incident happened as Mr Macron arrived with Dutch King Willem-Alexander at the university’s science park to visit its Quantum Gases and Quantum Information Lab to discuss quantum technology.

The protester was tackled by a military officer and police before being restrained and taken to a nearby police vehicle.

Mr Macron’s visit continued after the man and another protester were detained.

King Willem-Alexander
Dutch King Willem-Alexander leaves the University of Amsterdam science campus (AP)

Earlier, French and Dutch ministers signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in moves to develop digital technology and make the countries’ industrial sectors more sustainable.

The Pact for Innovation and Sustainable Growth aims to promote partnerships in areas including “semiconductors, quantum, critical raw materials, sustainable mobility and energy infrastructure”, the Dutch government said in a statement.

Later on Wednesday, Mr Macron is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Mark Rutte and visit a sell-out exhibition of paintings by Dutch master Johannes Vermeer at Amsterdam’s Rijksmuseum.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News