National Public Radio quits Twitter over ‘government-funded’ label

Twitter

US non-profit media organisation National Public Radio is quitting Twitter over the social media company’s recent actions to stamp it with labels the group says are meant to undermine its credibility.

“NPR’s organisational accounts will no longer be active on Twitter because the platform is taking actions that undermine our credibility by falsely implying that we are not editorially independent,” NPR said in a statement on Wednesday.

Last week, Twitter labelled NPR’s main account as “state-affiliated media” on the Elon Musk-owned social media site, a label also used to identify media outlets that are controlled or heavily influenced by authoritarian governments.

Twitter later changed the label to “government-funded media” and gave it to at least one other public news organization, the BBC.

“We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence,” NPR’s statement said.

The Public Broadcasting Service said on Wednesday it has also stopped tweeting from its main account because of its new label and has no plans to resume.

The free-to-air US TV network said: “We are continuing to monitor the ever-changing situation closely.”

NPR’s main account had not tweeted since April 4. On Wednesday, it sent a series of tweets listing other places to find its journalism.

Chief communications officer Isabel Lara said: “NPR journalists and employees will decide on their own if they wish to remain on the platform, same for NPR member stations as they’re independently owned and operated.”

NPR does receive US government funding through grants from federal agencies and departments, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

The company said it accounts for less than 1% of NPR’s annual operating budget.

Twitter’s new labels have often appeared arbitrarily assigned. It tagged NPR with the “state-affiliated” label after Mr Musk participated in a public conversation about the media group on Twitter, and then deleted mention of NPR, but left up the BBC, on a web page where it described why they should not get that label.

The Twitter page for the main BBC account with a ‘government-funded media’ tag (Yui Mok/PA)

Since then, it has given NPR, the BBC and some other groups a “government-funded” label but has not done the same for many other public media outlets, such as their counterparts in Canada and Australia.

In an interview on Tuesday with a BBC technology reporter at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters, Mr Musk acknowledged that the British news organisation “is not thrilled” about the state-affiliated labels and asked the reporter for feedback.