Large Hamburg fire sparks public safety alert and hits train services

Police officers at the Hamburg-Rothenburgsort train station in Hamburg, Germany

Police have warned people in Hamburg, Germany, to close their windows after a large fire that engulfed several warehouses sent black, chemical-laden smoke drifting over the city.

German news agency dpa said the fire broke out at around 4.30am in the Rothenburgsort district, located in the eastern part of Germany’s second-largest city.

The smoke drifted from there towards the city centre, halting long-distance trains between Hamburg and Berlin and other cities.

Huge flames rise from a fire in Hamburg, Germany (Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)

A public safety alert conveyed through a mobile phone app advised people in Hamburg to close windows, turn off ventilation and air conditioning, and to avoid the area.

No injuries were reported.