Russia ‘formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter with espionage’

Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been charged with espionage in Russia and has entered his official denial, Russian state news agency Tass reported.
The agency said a law enforcement source informed the news agency that the Federal Security Service officially charged the American journalist with espionage.
Tass did not specify if the action was taken during a court hearing.
In the Russian legal system, the filing of charges means the formal start of a criminal investigation.
Tass quoted its source as saying: “The FSB investigation charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country.
“He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia.”
The source declined further comment because the case was considered secret.
Russian authorities arrested Mr Gershkovich last week and accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.
The Wall Street Journal has denied the accusations.
The move emerged after the US Senate’s top two leaders demanded that Moscow immediately release Mr Gershkovich in a rare bipartisan statement that condemned his detention and declared that “journalism is not a crime”.
The statement from Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and minority leader Mitch McConnell came as the US works to end what it calls the unlawful detention of Mr Gershkovich, the first journalist to be held on alleged espionage since the Cold War.
“We strongly condemn the wrongful detention of US citizen and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, and demand the immediate release of this internationally known and respected independent journalist,” the two men said.
They said Mr Gershkovich had been accredited by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work as a journalist in Russia and “Russian authorities have failed to present any credible evidence to justify their fabricated charges”.
Mr Schumer and Mr McConnell wrote: “Let there be no mistake: journalism is not a crime.”
Mr Gershkovich, 31, is being held in a Moscow prison.
The son of immigrants from the Soviet Union, he grew up speaking Russian at home in Princeton, New Jersey. Russia’s top security agency said he was trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory.
President Joe Biden told reporters last Friday that his message to Russia was: “Let him go.”